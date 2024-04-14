Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $13.81 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.79. 1,356,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,304. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

