Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,722,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.93.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $814.37. 325,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $887.43 and its 200-day moving average is $726.36.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

