Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 32,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $69.06. 7,815,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,984. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.