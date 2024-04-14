Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 218,075 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,075 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,933,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

