Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $83.96 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 153,191 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $83,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,025,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.07. 2,907,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,887. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.32. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $52,068,877. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.