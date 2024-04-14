Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $37.53 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,231,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.