Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 21,207 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37,205.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.69. 35,388,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,066,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.