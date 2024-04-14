Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 200,000 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 550,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.