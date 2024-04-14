Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Given a C$164.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$164.00 price objective on Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

HPS.A opened at C$156.00 on Wednesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$35.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

