Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

HG stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belfer Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

