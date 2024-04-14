Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 1,295,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 372.7 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of GRBMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

