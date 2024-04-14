Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,012,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 1,295,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 372.7 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of GRBMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.
About Grupo Bimbo
