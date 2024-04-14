Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.27

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.27 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.73). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 3,787,337 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 329.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 54.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.24.

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.

Insider Activity at Greencoat UK Wind

About Greencoat UK Wind

In related news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 14,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,168.71). 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

