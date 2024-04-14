Graypoint LLC Sells 729 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.43.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $239.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

