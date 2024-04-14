Graypoint LLC Sells 4,427 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

CVX opened at $158.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

