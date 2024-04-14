Graypoint LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 103,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

