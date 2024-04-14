Graypoint LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

