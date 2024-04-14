Graypoint LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,220.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

