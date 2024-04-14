Graypoint LLC Purchases 298 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $267.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.99 and its 200 day moving average is $280.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

