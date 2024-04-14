Graypoint LLC Purchases 227 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

