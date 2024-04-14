Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $11,866,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $602.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.39 and a 200 day moving average of $503.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.71 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

