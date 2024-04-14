Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHW opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

