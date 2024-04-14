Graypoint LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

