Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 43,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

