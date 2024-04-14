Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.