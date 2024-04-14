Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.43 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $227.63 and a 52 week high of $308.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.