Graypoint LLC Buys 399 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $384.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.64. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

