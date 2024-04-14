Graypoint LLC Buys 29,302 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $245.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.58.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.