Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,429 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

