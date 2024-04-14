Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,235 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

