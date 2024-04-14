Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $4.75 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -40.00%.
Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
