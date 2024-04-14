Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,972 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

ET stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,094,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.



