Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 79,350 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,350 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.