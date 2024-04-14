Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,401 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.1 %

PLNT traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

