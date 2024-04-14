Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,024,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

