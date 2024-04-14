Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 2,324.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

FLR stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $40.85. 994,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,932. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

