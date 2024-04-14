Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $66,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $67.05. 1,768,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $104.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

