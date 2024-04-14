Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.21. 5,387,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

