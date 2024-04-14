Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. 9,933,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

