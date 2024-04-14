Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,160 Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 9,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Barings Participation Investors Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

