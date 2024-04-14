Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,612 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,007. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.