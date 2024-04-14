Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GINN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Shares of GINN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. 6,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

