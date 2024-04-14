Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.60

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and traded as low as $12.20. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 20,931 shares trading hands.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

