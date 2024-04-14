Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Position Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.30% of Global Net Lease worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after buying an additional 14,033,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,131 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,414 shares of company stock worth $3,154,305. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -63.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

