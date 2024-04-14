Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) vs. Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Critical Contrast

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Free Report) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capital & Regional and Getty Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital & Regional 0 1 0 0 2.00 Getty Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Getty Realty has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Getty Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Capital & Regional.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capital & Regional and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital & Regional N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 32.37% 6.72% 3.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital & Regional and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital & Regional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty $185.85 million 7.69 $60.15 million $1.15 23.03

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Regional.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Capital & Regional on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital & Regional



Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres. Using its in-house expert property and asset management platform Capital & Regional owns and/or manages shopping centres in Hemel Hempstead, Ilford, Maidstone, Redditch, Walthamstow and Wood Green. Capital & Regional is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and has a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

About Getty Realty



Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,080 freestanding properties located in 40 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

