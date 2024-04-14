Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several research firms have commented on G. Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after buying an additional 1,327,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,484,000 after purchasing an additional 515,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Genpact by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after purchasing an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Genpact by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 715,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

