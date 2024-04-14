Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 146,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

