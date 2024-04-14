GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.35 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 862,630 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 218,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 137,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

