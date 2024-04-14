FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 1.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.76% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 15,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.