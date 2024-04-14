FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.