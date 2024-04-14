Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) & DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Critical Survey

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) and DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forrester Research and DKSH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forrester Research 0 1 0 0 2.00 DKSH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forrester Research presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.11%. Given Forrester Research’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Forrester Research is more favorable than DKSH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

55.2% of Forrester Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of DKSH shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Forrester Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forrester Research and DKSH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forrester Research $480.78 million 0.78 $3.05 million $0.17 113.29 DKSH N/A N/A N/A $154.08 0.43

Forrester Research has higher revenue and earnings than DKSH. DKSH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forrester Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forrester Research and DKSH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forrester Research 0.63% 10.77% 4.41% DKSH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forrester Research beats DKSH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession. This segment delivers content, such as future trends, predictions, and market forecasts; deep consumer and business buyer data and insights; curated best practice models and tools to run business functions; operational and performance benchmarking data; and technology and service market landscapes and vendor evaluations. The Consulting segment provides consulting projects, include conducting maturity assessments, prioritizing best practices, developing strategies, building business cases, selecting technology vendors, structuring organizations, developing content marketing strategies and collateral, and sales tools; and advisory services. The Events segment hosts events related to business-to-business marketing, sales and product leadership, customer experience, security and risk, new technology and innovation, and data strategies and insights. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in various locations. Forrester Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About DKSH

(Get Free Report)

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. The Healthcare segment provides various services, such as registration, regulatory, market entry studies, importation, customs clearance, marketing and sales, physical distribution, invoicing, and cash collection services for ethical pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter health products, as well as medical devices. The Consumer Goods segment offers a range of services, including product feasibility studies, registration, importation, customs clearance, marketing and merchandising, sales, warehousing, physical distribution, invoicing, cash collection, and after-sales services for fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury goods, and fashion and lifestyle products, as well as hair and skin cosmetics. The Performance Materials segment sources, markets, and distributes a range of specialty chemicals and ingredients for the pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage, and industrial applications, as well as provides market expansion services for performance materials. The Technology segment offers market expansion services comprising a range of capital investment goods and analytical instruments in the areas of infrastructure, industrial materials and supplies, precision and textile machinery, semiconductors, photovoltaic and electronics, agriculture, and hospitality, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1865 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.